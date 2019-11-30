All The Things We Didn’t Know – Robert G. Wertzler

“What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”

OH! REALLY?

What a crock that is.

All those things we never knew

Till we did know them

Like Lego blocks waiting

Plotting ambush for naked feet

In a darkened room

Or worse, far worse

We never knew true grief

We never knew heartbreak

We never knew depression

We never knew dread

We never knew hopelessness

Until we did

Until they came unbidden

Until they came unexpected

Found us unprepared

Found us undefended

Found us naked and vulnerable

Then we knew

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”