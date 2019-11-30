All The Things We Didn’t Know – Robert G. Wertzler

“What you don’t know can’t hurt you.”
OH! REALLY?
What a crock that is.
All those things we never knew
Till we did know them
Like Lego blocks waiting
Plotting ambush for naked feet
In a darkened room
Or worse, far worse
We never knew true grief
We never knew heartbreak
We never knew depression
We never knew dread
We never knew hopelessness
Until we did
Until they came unbidden
Until they came unexpected
Found us unprepared
Found us undefended
Found us naked and vulnerable
Then we knew
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”