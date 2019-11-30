Freedom from Everything I Never Told You – M.A. Morris

Believe me,

You don’t want to know

Everything I never told you.

No, you don’t want to know.

You’d never admit to it all anyway.

How you slowly drove me a little insane.

A little gaslight there. A little gaslight here.

A bit of manipulation and a little playing with words.

The metronome of your words—

I’ve always liked this

I’ve always liked that

Are you happy?

Are you happy with me?

Are you happy?

Are you happy with me?

Why don’t you act happy?

Why don’t you smile?

Why don’t you act happy?

Why don’t you smile?

Then you listed all the reasons for my unhappiness

And none concerned you or

You and me together or

All the reasons why I walked on eggshells

Around your daily prescribed as needed

Questions about my happiness,

My happiness with you, why I didn’t smile like a fool

Every single time I looked at you.

Like a trained poodle, I tried to yip and dance,

Imagine that and pass the Prozac.

Just place me in the pressure cooker

Add the spices you deemed should bring

About my happiness and set on high.

If I made

You my number one

Then I should be happy, right?

Like a clam,

Shut up and be happy!

Though you claimed—

I know I can’t be your number one,

Your daughter is.

You don’t talk enough

You never share your feelings

Everyone asks why you’re so quiet

You don’t talk enough

You need to tell me how you feel

So, I show you some more of my poetry—

So dark.

What inspired this?

Who were you with when you wrote this?

I don’t want you to have those feelings.

I want you to write about being happy,

About being with me, about being here.

I want this darkness out of you.

Why do you need that blog?

Tell me when you post.

Don’t understand why you make things public.

Then interrupt me again, again, and once more

With some feeling in it

Like everything I never told you

And everything you never told yourself.

Did you fear I’d be the Pumpkin Eater’s wife?

Or was it that weird obsession you seemed to have

With your dead brother’s wife and

How you sound like a jealous husband

Every time she speaks of one particular friend?

Or the secret desire you had for me

To disown my child? Yes, that would

Make you my number one,

At least, in the book you claimed to look.

These hidden things you never told yourself

Included with the everything I never told you

Created a road map to the crazy train

You wanted to put me on. Yes, indeed,

Differences in temperament and all.

Now, you can walk away believing

In the lies of your self, keeping that

Precious integrity intact.

But I broke free from the chains of

Everything you never told yourself

And everything I never told you.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing