She’s Come Undone – Georgiann Carlson

whenever life becomes
too much
too boring
too dull
too aggravating
too sweet
she starts to come undone
bits of her break off
and she begins to disappear
she said fading away
gives her time to
breath
and think
when she’s ready to return
she just puts herself
back together again
she said it’s refreshing
like taking a quick nap
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life