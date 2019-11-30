She’s Come Undone – Georgiann Carlson

whenever life becomes

too much

too boring

too dull

too aggravating

too sweet

she starts to come undone

bits of her break off

and she begins to disappear

she said fading away

gives her time to

breath

and think

when she’s ready to return

she just puts herself

back together again

she said it’s refreshing

like taking a quick nap

