Announcing December’s Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge

For December, I looked to the titles of songs, movies, and books for my daily writing prompts. Although I tried to provide an interesting variety of prompts, these turned out more Christmas heavy than I intended. My apologies to those of other faiths and/or traditions.

These prompts are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, piece of flash fiction, or create a piece of art in 30 minutes or less.

The only rule is that you use the book title as your piece title OR integrate all the words in the title into your piece in some way.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, please email your prompt-inspired pieces to me at: her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.