I had the great pleasure yesterday to meet Ivor’s cousins Maureen and Terry and sign books for them, including one that will make its way into Ivor’s hands. I love how words can connect us no matter the oceans that separate us.
Faeries And Books
Australia is a far away land
Only reached by ship or plane
Today, I saw the Ben Franklin Bridge at my door
Distant fairies were knocking, a message for Ivor
From my Philadelphia cousins, Maureen and Terry
They went to a Pop-Up Shop, a writers library
To meet Christine, our chief of ‘Go Dog Go Cafe’
Who signed a book for me, and a joint photo for my display
Cherished Thanksgiving gifts, to make my heart beat
Now I’m looking forward to my cousin delivering the treats
Ivor Steven (c) Dec 2019