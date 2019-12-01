Faeries And Books

I had the great pleasure yesterday to meet Ivor’s cousins Maureen and Terry and sign books for them, including one that will make its way into Ivor’s hands. I love how words can connect us no matter the oceans that separate us.

Ivor.Plumber/Poet

Faeries And Books

Australia is a far away land

Only reached by ship or plane

Today, I saw the Ben Franklin Bridge at my door

Distant fairies were knocking, a message for Ivor

From my Philadelphia cousins, Maureen and Terry

They went to a Pop-Up Shop, a writers library

To meet Christine, our chief of  ‘Go Dog Go Cafe’

Who signed a book for me, and a joint photo for my display

Cherished Thanksgiving gifts, to make my heart beat

Now I’m looking forward to my cousin delivering the treats

Ivor Steven (c)  Dec 2019

