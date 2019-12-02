Merry Happy Whatever – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

Merry happy whatever it is
You’re calling it today
Since you can’t seem to decide
What you’re most offended by
You’ll change it, anyway
Bad enough you stole it
From us Pagans way back when
Before you burned us at the stakes
And drowned us in the lakes
And called yourself Christian.

~Mandy Kocsis-Troxell©2019~

You can read more of Mandy’s writing at Mandy’s Land

 

