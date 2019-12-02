Merry Happy Whatever – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

Merry happy whatever it is

You’re calling it today

Since you can’t seem to decide

What you’re most offended by

You’ll change it, anyway

Bad enough you stole it

From us Pagans way back when

Before you burned us at the stakes

And drowned us in the lakes

And called yourself Christian.

~Mandy Kocsis-Troxell©2019~

You can read more of Mandy’s writing at Mandy’s Land