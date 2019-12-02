My Heart and Other Black Holes – Georgiann Carlson

black holes fascinated her
she read about them
watched programs on them
she couldn’t get enough of them
until after awhile
she realized that what she was really fascinated by
was her own heart
sure it might be black
as black as a black hole
but that just made it powerful
exciting
unknowable
her heart was open
it could take her to places unknown
maybe even to another universe
how could that be a bad thing
people always think dark things
are evil
or frightening
but they’re wrong
I’m okay with having a heart
as black as something that warps time and space
something that is a doorway
an entrance
or an exit
not everyone needs to have a heart that’s pink
and wants to stay home
some of us have hearts that are dark
and want to travel
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
Brilliant!
Georgiann Carlson – Black is the color
… like a liquorice heart…. it seems dark and tasty.
