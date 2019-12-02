My Heart and Other Black Holes – Georgiann Carlson

black holes fascinated her

she read about them

watched programs on them

she couldn’t get enough of them

until after awhile

she realized that what she was really fascinated by

was her own heart

sure it might be black

as black as a black hole

but that just made it powerful

exciting

unknowable

her heart was open

it could take her to places unknown

maybe even to another universe

how could that be a bad thing

people always think dark things

are evil

or frightening

but they’re wrong

I’m okay with having a heart

as black as something that warps time and space

something that is a doorway

an entrance

or an exit

not everyone needs to have a heart that’s pink

and wants to stay home

some of us have hearts that are dark

and want to travel

