Sweet Sudden Love (revisited)

it was a sweet, sudden love
the kind best enjoyed
over chocolate chip cookies
and lattes at hipster coffee shops
live music played by singer songwriters
while browsing
independent bookstores
with overstuffed chairs
and an extensive travel section
during long moonlit walks
on chilly nights
when warm breath clouds
in the icy air
where dreams are exchanged
while mitten-clad hands
are clasped together
and tender kisses
are shared under the golden pool
of a vintage streetlamp
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved