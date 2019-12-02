Sweet Sudden Love (revisited)

it was a sweet, sudden love

the kind best enjoyed

over chocolate chip cookies

and lattes at hipster coffee shops

live music played by singer songwriters

while browsing

independent bookstores

with overstuffed chairs

and an extensive travel section

during long moonlit walks

on chilly nights

when warm breath clouds

in the icy air

where dreams are exchanged

while mitten-clad hands

are clasped together

and tender kisses

are shared under the golden pool

of a vintage streetlamp

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved