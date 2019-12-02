The Hours – Georgiann Carlson

how many hours are in a minute
you might think the answer is none
but you would be wrong
when those you love are dying
time does strange things
it’s not what we think it is
it moves
it shrinks
and stretches
and sometimes
minutes
are as long as hours
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
3 comments
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – hours, minutes, – the elasticity of time
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true!
LikeLike