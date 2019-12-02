The Hours – Georgiann Carlson

how many hours are in a minute
you might think the answer is none
but you would be wrong
when those you love are dying
time does strange things
it’s not what we think it is
it moves
it shrinks
and stretches
and sometimes
minutes
are as long as hours

