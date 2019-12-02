The Hours – Georgiann Carlson

how many hours are in a minute

you might think the answer is none

but you would be wrong

when those you love are dying

time does strange things

it’s not what we think it is

it moves

it shrinks

and stretches

and sometimes

minutes

are as long as hours

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life