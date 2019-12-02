The Marriage Plot – Robert G. Wertzler

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

Every marriage is a story
Every story has a plot
A play without a playwright
A novel without an author
Could it be true
What Tolstoy wrote of
Families, happy and unhappy?
Oh, my dear, we did think, each
We knew the plot of that marriage
Selections from the list
The list of happily ever after plots
Not the book we wrote
Or, did it write us?
Not quite RomCom
Not quite tragedy
The critics panned it
We met the critics
And they were us

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s