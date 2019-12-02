The Marriage Plot – Robert G. Wertzler

Every marriage is a story
Every story has a plot
A play without a playwright
A novel without an author
Could it be true
What Tolstoy wrote of
Families, happy and unhappy?
Oh, my dear, we did think, each
We knew the plot of that marriage
Selections from the list
The list of happily ever after plots
Not the book we wrote
Or, did it write us?
Not quite RomCom
Not quite tragedy
The critics panned it
We met the critics
And they were us
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
