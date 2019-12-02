The Marriage Plot – Robert G. Wertzler

Every marriage is a story

Every story has a plot

A play without a playwright

A novel without an author

Could it be true

What Tolstoy wrote of

Families, happy and unhappy?

Oh, my dear, we did think, each

We knew the plot of that marriage

Selections from the list

The list of happily ever after plots

Not the book we wrote

Or, did it write us?

Not quite RomCom

Not quite tragedy

The critics panned it

We met the critics

And they were us

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”