The Woman In White – Robert G. Wertzler

When was it that they began
Whose idea was it
All those colors
Used to be all white
The scrubs of nurses
The doctors’ lab coats
You could always tell
The woman in white
Sign of the healer
Have to read the name tag now
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
