The Woman In White – Robert G. Wertzler

When was it that they began

Whose idea was it

All those colors

Used to be all white

The scrubs of nurses

The doctors’ lab coats

You could always tell

The woman in white

Sign of the healer

Have to read the name tag now

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”