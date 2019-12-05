Miracle on 34th Street (Read this with a New York Accent)

snow can really slow a city down

it’s bad for walking

for shopping

and especially for driving

but there’s nothing to be done about it

snow doesn’t ask permission

it just does whatever it wants to do

but one day

in New York City

on 34th Street

just as rush hour was at it’s worse

something happened

that never happened before

people called it a miracle

and truthfully

it’s hard to argue

with that definition

here’s what happened

everything seemed normal

people were honking

and swearing at each other

traffic was stopped

and everyone was in a hurry

everyone’s always in a hurry

in New York

so this little girl

in a red coat and hat

starts jumping up and down

then she runs into the street

and faces the cars

the cop on duty

rushes toward her

his whistle in his mouth

and she throws her arms

over her head.

the same way you do

when starting a drag race

so she’s standing there

and then she starts blowing kisses

at the cars and everyone on the street

and all the stop lights on 34th street

turn green

ALL THE WAY DOWN THE STREET

the cop picks the girl up

and runs with her in his arms

to the corner

where he puts her down

now all the cars are moving

no one’s honking

or yelling

the lights are staying green

the cop asks the girl how she did it

and believe it or not

she suddenly had beautiful pink wings

then she put her finger to her lips

in a DON’T TELL ANYONE gesture

and disappeared

so there really was a

miracle on 34th Street

that day

I know that for sure

because

I saw her

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life