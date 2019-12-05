Miracle on 34th Street (Read this with a New York Accent)

snow can really slow a city down
it’s bad for walking
for shopping
and especially for driving
but there’s nothing to be done about it
snow doesn’t ask permission
it just does whatever it wants to do
but one day
in New York City
on 34th Street
just as rush hour was at it’s worse
something happened
that never happened before
people called it a miracle
and truthfully
it’s hard to argue
with that definition
here’s what happened
everything seemed normal
people were honking
and swearing at each other
traffic was stopped
and everyone was in a hurry
everyone’s always in a hurry
in New York
so this little girl
in a red coat and hat
starts jumping up and down
then she runs into the street
and faces the cars
the cop on duty
rushes toward her
his whistle in his mouth
and she throws her arms
over her head.
the same way you do
when starting a drag race
so she’s standing there
and then she starts blowing kisses
at the cars and everyone on the street
and all the stop lights on 34th street
turn green
ALL THE WAY DOWN THE STREET
the cop picks the girl up
and runs with her in his arms
to the corner
where he puts her down
now all the cars are moving
no one’s honking
or yelling
the lights are staying green
the cop asks the girl how she did it
and believe it or not
she suddenly had beautiful pink wings
then she put her finger to her lips
in a DON’T TELL ANYONE gesture
and disappeared
so there really was a
miracle on 34th Street
that day
I know that for sure
because
I saw her
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
