Daily Writing Prompt: Olive, the Other Reindeer

For December, I looked to the titles of songs, movies, and books for my daily writing prompts. Although I tried to provide an interesting variety of prompts, these turned out more Christmas heavy than I intended. My apologies to those of other faiths and/or traditions.
These prompts are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, piece of flash fiction, or create a piece of art in 30 minutes or less.
The only rule is that you use the book title as your piece title OR integrate all the words in the title into your piece in some way.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, please email your prompt-inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.
You can also share your response pieces in the comments below the Daily Prompt.
4 comments
Loved this book!!!
I have a lot of fun picking out the prompts. I did a feminist book title challenge in August and the submissions were amazing!
That is awesome. Is that the new collection you have out through Indie Blue? I am so happy to see the success you and Kindra are having. Well deserved.
I am just getting my footing again here. Lots of fear and lots of confidence issues, but simple acknowledgement of that fear is a huge first step forward. Believing that I have something to say about my journey and that those words can help others has taken me a REALLY long time to do.
SMITTEN is Candice L. Daquin’s baby. It is poetry and art by 124 lesbian and bisexual women writing about love. The youngest contributor is 15 and the oldest is 80 something. Candice really put together a stunning anthology. Mariah wrote a wonderful review of it: https://indieblu.net/2019/10/01/mariah-voutilainen-reviews-smitten-edited-by-candice-louisa-daquin/
Your return is very welcome- you will find your old friends and new fans quickly enough!
I have been focusing more on visual art and editing recently- my writing voice was quiet in November but very active in August and October. The muse has her own calendar, doesn’t she?
