Bah, Humbug

This was written in December of 2016, in the middle of an epic bout of depression. As you might imagine, I couldn’t quite get my jolly on that December. . .

My mood

simply has no respect

for the date

December 7th

the calendar announces

helpfully

cheerfully

but I am not cheerful

holiday spirit

is not what has been

filling my soul

I did not realize

until I moved to this neighborhood

that competitive

Christmas decorating

is a thing

it starts the day after Thanksgiving

before the turkey and stuffing sandwiches

have been made

I feel badly for neighbors

who are Jewish

Muslim

atheists

or minimalists

there is no escaping

Christmas here



In the past

I have enjoyed

the technicolor displays

ranging from lovely

to holy

to more is more

to profane

I am still mulling

which category

the inflatable T-rex

rocking a Santa hat

wrapped gift clutched in claws

falls into. . .

or what exactly it has to do

with the birth of Christ. . .

as such philosophical musings

are beyond me right now

I have tried to fill

Spotify playlists

with sprightly holiday tunes

but they get on my nerves

quickly

and I return to Etta James

Amy Winehouse

Buddy James

because nothing suits me

like the blues

every time I think

raw edges of my depression

have started to mend

they get itchy

I scratch

they bleed

No It’s A Wonderful Life

or Polar Express for me

this weekend

but there’s always

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Thin Man

William Powell

Myra Loy

may have enough snark

Hell, if all else fails

there is always Die Hard. . .

Happy Holidays Everyone



© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

© 2018 Revised Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved