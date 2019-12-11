Bad Santa – Robert G. Wertzler

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge 3 comments

I’m a bad Santa
Trimmed down the big beard
Decades before it went white
Won’t lie to kids about
Flying reindeer and
Living at the North Pole
(It’s melting, you know)
Or knowing if they’ve
Been too bad or good enough
Won’t promise stuff
Their mom and dad can’t afford
That’s not made by elves, but
By people in far countries
Working long hours for little pay
Or tell them the grownups
Always know what’s best for them
No, I’m a very bad Santa
I want to tell them the truth

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

3 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s