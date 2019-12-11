Bad Santa – Robert G. Wertzler

I’m a bad Santa

Trimmed down the big beard

Decades before it went white

Won’t lie to kids about

Flying reindeer and

Living at the North Pole

(It’s melting, you know)

Or knowing if they’ve

Been too bad or good enough

Won’t promise stuff

Their mom and dad can’t afford

That’s not made by elves, but

By people in far countries

Working long hours for little pay

Or tell them the grownups

Always know what’s best for them

No, I’m a very bad Santa

I want to tell them the truth

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”