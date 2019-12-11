Hold Me – Ivor Steven

Take me to my home

Home is where my heart is

Home’s on that windy hill

Above a hidden valley

Hovering, a heavenly cloud

Take me to my home

I’m waiting here alone

Almost packed ready to go

Vacating this old place

Leaving this world behind

Take me to my home

The beyond will be greener

I know you’ll be there

You’ve been waiting so long

I know you’ll hold me again

Hold me in our home

Ivor Steven (c) Dec 2019

Ivor Steven is a part-time plumber, a former industrial chemist, and now likes to call himself a plumber/poet. He has had several of his poems published. He started writing eighteen years ago, after suffering a stroke, to help with his rehabilitation process. In December 2018, Ivor suffered another two strokes, and has again recovered, to continue writing his poetry, and is an active member of the Geelong Writers Inc. Victoria, Australia

Read more of his writing at Ivor.Plumber/Poet