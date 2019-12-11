Hold Me – Ivor Steven

Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

unnamed 2

Take me to my home
Home is where my heart is
Home’s on that windy hill
Above a hidden valley
Hovering, a heavenly cloud
Take me to my home
I’m waiting here alone
Almost packed ready to go
Vacating this old place
Leaving this world behind
Take me to my home
The beyond will be greener
I know you’ll be there
You’ve been waiting so long
I know you’ll hold me again
Hold me in our home

Ivor Steven (c) Dec 2019

Ivor Steven is a part-time plumber, a former industrial chemist, and now likes to call himself a plumber/poet. He has had several of his poems published. He started writing eighteen years ago, after suffering a stroke, to help with his rehabilitation process. In December 2018, Ivor suffered another two strokes, and has again recovered, to continue writing his poetry, and is an active member of the Geelong Writers Inc. Victoria, Australia

Read more of his writing at Ivor.Plumber/Poet

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s