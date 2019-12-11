Home Alone – Candice Louisa Daquin

A movie with a blonde kid made everyone laugh

I think he was done for drug possession later on

people commented; See that’s what happens when

you’re famous too young

Home Alone

Watching TV in a room where the carpet hasn’t yet been lain

maybe if he’d not felt such despair they’d have bothered but

he stares out of the windows most days

I’m not sure what

Home Alone

For Xmas and Hannukah I asked for company

the door bell sat unchimed and even the clock

unwound, forgot to tick

as if all the silence in the world wasn’t sufficient

Home Alone

Every December of every year a sinking feeling

invited to the neighbors but who wants to be

sitting among someone else’s family

I did that as a kid, it wasn’t fun

Home Alone

If I could ask you to stop letting your hate of me or rather, yourself

stand in the way of being decent I’d say; Please

just do the right thing if

either of us knows what that is anymore

Home Alone

And you would reply; I didn’t want you then, I don’t want you now

grown-up children who are childless should learn

to stop feeling sorry for themselves

even on December 25th

Home Alone

I’ll never get used to setting a table for one

even the stray cat I feed outside doesn’t visit

people may never understand how hard it is to be gay

during the holidays especially

Home Alone

Before she told me to fuck off she said

it’s your fault yours alone, you chose this life style

what did you expect? A medal?

No. No mom. I expected mercy.

Home Alone

If I did drugs I might get crazy and listen to Pink Floyd

in the darkened room with the fire on and hope the warmth from

the flames stopped me feeling so empty

but I can’t put a word to it really

it’s just home alone

doesn’t feel much

like home at all

and it isn’t something

you get used to

even as you lie to yourself

and say

next year it will be

different.

Read more of Candice Louisa Daquin’s work at The Feathered Sleep and at Whisper and The Roar. You can also follow her Facebook – Candice Louisa Daquin & The Feathered Sleep.