Home Alone – Robert G. Wertzler

Home alone for Christmas

No need for a “Ba Humbug”

No necessity of a tree

And all that stuff

Cooking for one, no stress

No call to pretend excitement

About some kid supposedly

Born two millennia ago

Hey! The real deal already happened

Days ago, the turning of Solstice

In the dance of Earth and Sun

No myth in that

Something real, as eternal

As anything gets for the planet

And tomorrow, the “seasonal”

Music is gone for eleven months

One tradition remains to enjoy

Dylan Thomas reading

“A Child’s Christmas In Wales”

Celebration enough

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”