Time will Tell – Pallavi

Only time will tell

if history will cite her ‘MeToo’ story

with empathy or apathy

if her demand for equal pay

will fall on deaf ears or the status quo will fray

Only time will tell

if her need to breathe outside the closet

will be throttled or respected

if her fight against discrimination

will witness cynicism or adulation

Only time will tell

if her actions will cause a revolution to ensue

or the battles will forever continue

if her whispers will cause an uproar

and her footprints find a floor

if her reasons will pride a rhyme

and the silent river will enrage a tide

Only time will unravel the answers

to these questions

but today, let her be a warrior

for if she’s silenced…….

………tomorrow will die in chagrin.

Photo by bruce mars from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts