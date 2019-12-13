Obsession #2

you were my obsession

or was I yours?

when my ego was

its all-time low

you told me I was

attractive

sexy

funny

interesting

irresistible

you said that you were

in an open relationship

so I let you kiss me

and I kissed you back

gazed into those

gorgeous blue eyes

tangled my fingers

into that curly black hair

made out with you

until we were both

breathless

aching

turned out you and your girlfriend

had slightly different ideas

about how open your relationship

really was

she took me out for coffee

set me straight

told me to stay away

I tried

really I did

but we were wildfire together

Juliet and Romea

late night whispered

phone calls

passionate love letters

your best friend

our go-between

shaking her head sadly

knowing this wasn’t

going to end well

we had just enough

impulse control

to keep tank tops on

denim shorts zipped up

given the reputation

our emotional affair

earned me

I have always kind of

regretted

not tearing off your clothes

and getting you out of my system

