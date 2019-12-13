Obsession #2

you were my obsession
or was I yours?
when my ego was
its all-time low
you told me I was
attractive
sexy
funny
interesting
irresistible
you said that you were
in an open relationship
so I let you kiss me
and I kissed you back
gazed into those
gorgeous blue eyes
tangled my fingers
into that curly black hair
made out with you
until we were both
breathless
aching
turned out you and your girlfriend
had slightly different ideas
about how open your relationship
really was
she took me out for coffee
set me straight
told me to stay away
I tried
really I did
but we were wildfire together
Juliet and Romea
late night whispered
phone calls
passionate love letters
your best friend
our go-between
shaking her head sadly
knowing this wasn’t
going to end well
we had just enough
impulse control
to keep tank tops on
denim shorts zipped up
given the reputation
our emotional affair
earned me
I have always kind of
regretted
not tearing off your clothes
and getting you out of my system
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved