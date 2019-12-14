A year ago, Indie Blu(e) Publishing accepted submissions for an anthology about the lived experience of Invisible Illness. Despite our passion for this project, we struggled to articulate our vision to potential contributors. Although we received almost 500 pieces of art and writing, the majority of these simply didn’t fit the anthology we wanted to produce. Overwhelmed and discouraged, we put the project on the back burner.

As we near the start of a new year, we are recommitting to this important anthology. We are starting over with a name that we feel better reflects our vision: But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness. We will be opening submissions on January 1, 2020 and closing them on January 31st.

Potential contributors are welcome to submit up to five pieces of creative work- including poetry, prose, creative non-fiction, Short Fiction, or original Artwork, that is limited in length (under 1,000 words).

Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you retain full rights to your work.

Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color but all artwork should be black and white compatible.

Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable.

If you are interested in receiving email updates about this project, including the submission link when it becomes live, please email the editors at indieblucollective@gmail.com.