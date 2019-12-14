Silence Severed

I held the silence
for so long
that it became
a thing
a monster
with dripping fangs
sharpened claws
that began to gnaw
at my heart
shred my soul
just when my days
became as dark
as my sleepless nights
when I thought that finally
I was done
something deep inside
stirred
awoke
courage
rage
passion
thought long gone
now burned again
in my gut
itched in my fingers
trembled on my tongue
I shaped it
into a flaming sword
severed the silence
in two
molded it boldly
into a smoldering fountain pen
and ink
finally
began to flow
