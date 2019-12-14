Silence Severed

I held the silence

for so long

that it became

a thing

a monster

with dripping fangs

sharpened claws

that began to gnaw

at my heart

shred my soul

just when my days

became as dark

as my sleepless nights

when I thought that finally

I was done

something deep inside

stirred

awoke

courage

rage

passion

thought long gone

now burned again

in my gut

itched in my fingers

trembled on my tongue

I shaped it

into a flaming sword

severed the silence

in two

molded it boldly

into a smoldering fountain pen

and ink

finally

began to flow

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved