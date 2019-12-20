The Daily Song: The Christians and the Pagans – Dar Williams

Things that make me happy this time of year. . .

Amber called her uncle, said “we’re up here for the holiday

Jane and I were having Solstice, now we need a place to stay.”

And her Christ-loving uncle watched his wife hang Mary on a tree

He watched his son hang candy canes all made with red dye number three

He told his niece, “It’s Christmas Eve, I know our life is not your style.”

She said “Christmas is like Solstice and we miss you and it’s been a while.”

So the Christians and the Paegans sat together at the table

Finding faith and common ground the best that they were able

And just before the meal was served hands were held and prayers were said

Sending hope for peace on earth to all their gods and goddesses

The food was great, the tree plugged in, the meal had gone without a hitch

Till Timmy turned to Amber and said “is it true that you’re a witch?”

His mom jumped up and said “the pies are burning” and she hit the kitchen

And it was Jane who spoke, she said “it’s true your cousin’s not a Christian

But we love trees, we love the snow, the friends we have, the world we share

And you find magic from your God and we find magic everywhere.”

so the Christians and the Paegans sat together at the table

Finding faith and common ground the best that they were able

And where does magic come from? I think magic’s in the learning

Cause now when Christians sit with Paegans only pumpkin pies are burning

When Amber tried to do the dishes, her aunt said “really, no don’t bother”

Amber’s uncle saw how Amber looked like Tim and like her father

He thought about his brother, how they hadn’t spoken in a year

He thought he’d call him up and say “it’s Christmas and your daughter’s here”

He thought of fathers, sons and brothers, saw his own son tug his sleeve

Saying “can I be a paegan?” Dad said “we’ll discuss it when they leave”

So the Christians and the Paegans sat together at the table

Finding faith and common ground the best that they were able

Lighting trees in darkness, learning new ways from the old

And making sense of history and drawing warmth out of the cold

