Baby, it’s Cold Outside – RUGBY843

Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

Okay, everybody up!

But mommmmmm, it’s school break!

Up and at em, were going to sing carols today at the old folks home.

Again? We do this every year on our first day of Christmas break! Can’t we wait?

It’s a rare opportunity we have to bring such joy to others. This might be the climax of your whole vacation! Remember last year when we saw tears in the eyes of the people listening?

Yeah, it was sad and happy all at once. They really loved it, and we got lots of hugs. I guess they miss their own grandkids.

Exactly, it’s so worthwhile, now bundle up, baby, it’s cold outside!

You can read more of RUGBY843’s writing at The Bag Lady

