Another shopping trip, I’m not in the mood

And at the risk of being rude

I’m surprised at your attitude

You’re spending way too much, dude.

I know, my views are skewed

And I don’t want you to brood

Certainly don’t want a feud

So let’s go see the gifts you viewed

And get some treats of holiday food

Then with funds, can we try to be shrewd

So I don’t end up feeling like a Scrooge?

🎄🎄🎄

