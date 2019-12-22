Fairytale of New York – Georgiann Carlson

every year at Christmas

New York disappears

no one really notices

but that’s what happens

it’s picked up by two giants

who are very strong indeed

and carried to a secret fairytale place

to be evaluated

and dissected by lab techs

who determine whether or not

the human species

should be allowed to continue

the techs check out the buildings

they listen to our songs

they watch to see what people do

all night and all day long

are they mean or are they happy

do they fight or are they kind

are they loving

are they helpful

are they clean

and do they shine

do they care for other species

for the birds and fish and such

or are they selfish and too greedy

to care so very much

are they filled with love or hatred

equality or rage

do they think of life as wholesome

or something set upon a stage

should the humans days be numbered

or should they get another chance

to try and be much better

and help the world advance

but sadly the decision

based on what was seen

put us on probation

because we’re really mean

we’re a danger to all life forms

we contribute nothing that good

the vote was four to three

to remove us from the hood

but one tech

she said something

that gave us just an edge

and rather than delete us

they gave us six more months instead

if we show no signs of improvement

do nothing to change our ways

they will simply wipe us out

and hope for better days

