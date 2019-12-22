Fairytale of New York – Georgiann Carlson

every year at Christmas
New York disappears
no one really notices
but that’s what happens
it’s picked up by two giants
who are very strong indeed
and carried to a secret fairytale place
to be evaluated
and dissected by lab techs
who determine whether or not
the human species
should be allowed to continue
the techs check out the buildings
they listen to our songs
they watch to see what people do
all night and all day long
are they mean or are they happy
do they fight or are they kind
are they loving
are they helpful
are they clean
and do they shine
do they care for other species
for the birds and fish and such
or are they selfish and too greedy
to care so very much
are they filled with love or hatred
equality or rage
do they think of life as wholesome
or something set upon a stage
should the humans days be numbered
or should they get another chance
to try and be much better
and help the world advance
but sadly the decision
based on what was seen
put us on probation
because we’re really mean
we’re a danger to all life forms
we contribute nothing that good
the vote was four to three
to remove us from the hood
but one tech
she said something
that gave us just an edge
and rather than delete us
they gave us six more months instead
if we show no signs of improvement
do nothing to change our ways
they will simply wipe us out
and hope for better days
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
