The Christians and the Pagans – Georgiann Carlson

the christians and the pagans

will never get along

the christians they stole everything

and sing a different song

they took the MAIDEN MOTHER CRONE

and made it all for men

the father son and holy ghost

we thought

where will it end

they took our holidays as well

pretended they belonged

to christians and the patriarch

we knew they had it wrong

we can’t agree on anything

bullies that they are

acting as if they didn’t kill

and take things

that were ours

so christians and the pagans

will never get along

the christians they stole everything

and sing a different song

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life