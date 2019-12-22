The Christians and the Pagans – Georgiann Carlson

the christians and the pagans
will never get along
the christians they stole everything
and sing a different song
they took the MAIDEN MOTHER CRONE
and made it all for men
the father son and holy ghost
we thought
where will it end
they took our holidays as well
pretended they belonged
to christians and the patriarch
we knew they had it wrong
we can’t agree on anything
bullies that they are
acting as if they didn’t kill
and take things
that were ours
so christians and the pagans
will never get along
the christians they stole everything
and sing a different song
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
