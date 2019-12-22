The Nightmare Before Christmas – RUGBY843

Gather your beanie, don’t forget mittens
We’re going to the shelter to find some kittens
There’s always plenty to choose from, you’ll see
Hurry up if you’re coming with me!
The woman was urging her husband on
Wanted to get kitties settled by dawn
She decided the home could use something bright
Thought soft loving kitties would be just right
They went by the shelter, chose them with care
Had treats and beds and collars to spare
Only one thing that she didn’t think of, litter
The home supervisors were more than bitter
Rules of the home started to loom
You can’t just leave all these cats in these rooms
They’ll need litter boxes and disinfectant perfume!
They ran into a store just as Christmas Eve ended
Dawn and the kittens plus litter all descended
The staff of the home at first were not pleased
But the smiles of the residents gave them ease.
You can read more of RUGBY843’s writing at The Bag Lady
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
RUGBY843 – Christmas kittens and joy
LikeLiked by 1 person