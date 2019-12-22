The Santa Clause – S. Francis

Dashing through the snow

From down the roof we fall

Laughing ’til we stop, and

Santa’s gone away!

Now he throws on the suit

Making son smile

Oh what fun it is to be

Santa Clause…

forever?

Oh no!

At least until the sequel…

S Francis began writing poetry as a teenager in New Hampshire and kept at it throughout a 27 year career in the Navy. During that time he found homes for poems in Scholastic, Powhatan Review, Skipping Stones, Portfolio, and the Virginia Pilot. For a year he actively blogged as Sailorpoet and was instrumental in the vision of the Go Dog Go Cafe. Following retirement from active duty, he began pursuing a writing career in earnest. You can read more of his writing at Fullbeard Lit