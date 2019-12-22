The Shop Around the Corner – RUGBY843

Shops around the corner
Is an old idea
In a village maybe
But in the city, not ideal.
Suburbs are the worst
Only malls to find your gifts
Crowded shops built side by side
To help avoid snow drifts.
I’m missing mom and pop shops
And grow a bit nostalgic
Like sugar plums and caramel pops
Not what today’s kids pick.
It’s either computer games or VR
It seems there’s lots of changes
Games and books are preferable to
Socks and sweaters that cause sad faces.
No matter what gifts you choose
Be careful not to lose
The meaning of the season
To give love without a reason.
