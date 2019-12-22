What are you doing New Year’s Eve – Georgiann Carlson

“What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” she asked.

“Staying home with my dog,” he whispered. “You’ll probably be with…”

“Yes,” she said. “Why aren’t you going out with your friends?”

“I can’t. I’ll just bring them down.”

She nodded, and stared at the ceiling. “I wish things were different.”

“They could be,” he said. “You can leave him.”

“I…”

“I love you,” he said.

“And I love you.”

“We should be together.”

She nodded. “I know.”

“Don’t go home. Let’s book a flight to Rome and leave tonight.”

She ran her fingers through his hair.

“I can’t stand thinking of you with him,” he said. “It’s tearing me apart. I know you don’t want to hurt him, but this is killing me. You have to choose.”

She rolled onto her side and kissed his ear. “Make the call,” she said, softly. “New Year’s Eve in Rome sounds perfect.”

