What are you doing New Year’s Eve – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

“What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” she asked.

“Staying home with my dog,” he whispered. “You’ll probably be with…”

“Yes,” she said. “Why aren’t you going out with your friends?”

“I can’t. I’ll just bring them down.”

She nodded, and stared at the ceiling. “I wish things were different.”

“They could be,” he said. “You can leave him.”

“I…”

“I love you,” he said.

“And I love you.”

“We should be together.”

She nodded. “I know.”

“Don’t go home. Let’s book a flight to Rome and leave tonight.”

She ran her fingers through his hair.

“I can’t stand thinking of you with him,” he said. “It’s tearing me apart. I know you don’t want to hurt him, but this is killing me. You have to choose.”

She rolled onto her side and kissed his ear. “Make the call,” she said, softly. “New Year’s Eve in Rome sounds perfect.”

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s