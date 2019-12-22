White Christmas – Georgiann Carlson

you can dream of a white christmas

you can love snow

especially on the first night

when everything is sparkling like diamonds

and the sound is so muffled

you think you’re the only person

left alive

it’s so beautiful

you can’t believe your eyes

and then

it ends up looking

like this very sad

last pile of neglected snow

and you feel bad for it

and want to dig it out

so that its whiteness

will see the light of day

because you know

deep down inside

that in the center

of that dark and dirty pile

there is a sparkling

white heart

that will remind you

of the night that it fell

and was so amazingly beautiful

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life