Bad Santa – Georgiann Carlson

people think I’m a BAD Santa

you try living with a bunch of elves

all year long

and cookies

I’m so sick of cookies

and the whole house smelling

like a bakery

and what about the isolation

everywhere I look there’s nothing

but SNOW

and more SNOW

it’s freezing cold

and look at my clothes

I just want to lay around

in a pair of jeans

and a t-shirt

the reindeer aren’t a problem

I hang out in the bar a lot

it doesn’t smell like cookies in the barn

it smells like hay

I don’t have any neighbors

I mean

who would want to live here?

my wife hates the cold

misses the city

her friends

the cafe life

I can see it in her eyes

I don’t think she’s going to kill me

in my sleep

but she might leave me

she hates baking too

and all those bloody chimneys

one after the other

and the kids leave me more cookies

I hate that some kids get more than others

that some kids don’t get anything at all

I’m thinking of quitting

retiring

if you will

calling off Christmas

or putting an ad in the paper

hoping some idiot will be dumb enough

to answer

then I can take my wife to a sandy beach

where we can lay down and get tan

we look like ghosts

who never saw the sun

which is pretty much true

and I despise candy canes

just so you know

well

I have some drinking to do

so call me whatever you like

just remember the old saying about

walking in someone else’s shoes

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life