The Daily Song: The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping

Bah Humbug; now that’s too strong! ‘Cause it is my favorite holiday. But all this year’s been a busy blur Don’t think I have the energy To add to my already mad rush Just ’cause it’s ’tis the season. The perfect gift for me would be Completions and connections left from last year. Ski shop encounter most interesting. Had his number but never the time, Most of ’81 passed along those lines. So deck those halls. Trim those trees. Raise up cups of Christmas cheer. I just need to catch my breath; Christmas by myself this year

Calendar picture. Frozen landscape,

Chill this room for twenty-four days.

Evergreens. Sparkling snow.

Get this winter over with!

Flash back to spring time saw him again

Would have been good to go for lunch.

Couldn’t agree when we were both free.

We tried, we said we’d keep in touch.

Didn’t of course ’till summer time,

Out to the beach to his boat.

Could I join him?

No. This time it was me;

Sunburn in the third degree.

Now the calendar’s just one page

Of course I am excited.

Tonight’s the night I’ve set my mind

Not to do too much about it.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year.

Hardly dashing through the snow

‘Cause I bundled up too tight.

Last minute have-to-dos:

A few cards, a few calls

Because it’s RSVP.

No, thanks. No party lights.

It’s Christmas Eve, gonna relax,

Turn down all of my invites.

Last fall I had a night to myself

Same guy called; Halloween party.

Waited all night for him to show.

This time his car wouldn’t go.

Forget it, it’s cold, it’s getting late.

Trudge on home to celebrate.

In a quiet way unwind.

Doing Christmas right this time.

A&P has pride in me

With the world’s smallest turkey.

Already in the oven, nice and hot.

Oh damn! Guess what I forgot.

So on with the boots

Back out in the snow

To the only all night grocery.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

In the line is that guy I’ve been chasing all year.

‘Spending this one alone, ‘ he said.

‘Give me a break, this year’s been crazy.’

I said ‘Me too, but why are you..

You mean you forgot cranberries too?’

Then suddenly we laughed and laughed.

Caught on to what was happening.

That Christmas magic’s brought this tale

To a very happy ending.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

Couldn’t miss this one this year.

Merry Christmas; Merry Christmas

Couldn’t miss this one this year.

