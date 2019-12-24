What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? – Tracey Koehler

In my dream, I killed a man

I ran a knife across his throat

I watched his life spill from him

Until he was still

I woke in sheer panic

Was I insane?

A psychopath?

A hidden monster inside me?

My mind screamed in defense

I love kittens and puppies

I love the smell of new babies

I care about people, really care!

It was early on a Sunday morning

Dawn had not yet broke

I poured coffee and grabbed a blanket

And, I thought

I loved this person, but

He had had kept me in this box

Where I used to live

Who I used to be

With no regard

To the work I had done

To the nightmares I had overcome

He didn’t see how I had put the pieces of my soul back together

He kept me in that box

That terrifying box

Where I was less than no one

Where I deserved my pain

And I realized

I didn’t just kill that man

I killed his ideals

I killed my past

I was letting go

I was healing

I was becoming my better me

A chance to start the new year fresh

I breathed deeply

And I smiled

As I took a sip of hot, creamy coffee

And waited for the sun to rise

My writing comes from my traumas, my experiences, and my growth. After 30 years of silence, I picked my pen back up. I’ve been getting to know my demons ever since. Writing has given me a freedom I’ve never experienced. I have found strength and a compassion for myself that I didn’t know was possible.

