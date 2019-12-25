Silent night – Georgiann Carlson

silent night
is relative
depending on where you are
people sing songs
from times so long ago
they have no meaning
for those who are alive today
babies scream
people get shot
dogs bark
people fight
die
are born
ER’s are busy
sirens sound
planes fly over head
cars screech
televisions blare
music blasts
people are at parties
I bet few have ever seen a manger
or even know what one is
so unless a person
lives in a rural area
where there is no war
or violence
silent night
takes on a different meaning
where all is not calm
although it is sometimes bright
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life