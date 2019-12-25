Silent night – Georgiann Carlson

silent night

is relative

depending on where you are

people sing songs

from times so long ago

they have no meaning

for those who are alive today

babies scream

people get shot

dogs bark

people fight

die

are born

ER’s are busy

sirens sound

planes fly over head

cars screech

televisions blare

music blasts

people are at parties

I bet few have ever seen a manger

or even know what one is

so unless a person

lives in a rural area

where there is no war

or violence

silent night

takes on a different meaning

where all is not calm

although it is sometimes bright

