The Daily Song: Call It Dreaming/Iron & Wine

Usually its the music that captures me but this video resonated somewhere really deep inside. For everyone us who has ever felt alone, isolated, invisible.

“Call It Dreaming”

Say it’s here where our pieces fall in place

Any rain softly kisses us on a face

Anywhere means we’re runningWe can sleep and see ’em comingWhere we drift and call it dreamingWe can weep and call it singingWhere we break when our hearts are strong enoughWe can bow ’cause our music’s warmer than bloodWhere we see enough to followWe can hear when we are hollowWhere we keep the light we’re givenWe can lose and call it living

Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast

Every night knows how long it’s supposed to last

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you’ve left behind

You can have mine

Say it’s here where our pieces fall in place

We can fear ’cause the feelings fine to betray

Where our water isn’t hidden

We can burn and be forgiven

Where our hands hurt from healing

We can laugh without a reason

Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast

Every moon in our bodies makes shining glass

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you’ve left behind

You can have mine