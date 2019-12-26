The Madwoman in the Attic – Georgiann Carlson

everyone said the woman who lived here was mad

they said she lived in the tiny attic and rarely came downstairs

but how would anyone know what the woman did

they never saw her dance in the fields

they never saw her lean out of the window

and look at the breaking dawn

never saw her run with the wolves

they never noticed that the inside of the house

did not match the outside

no one knew the rooms were filled with her artwork

that her kitchen smelled of freshly baked bread

and chocolate chip cookies

no one ever heard the music

that poured into the night

through her open door

no one knew anything

because she wanted to be happy

and the only way to be happy

was to stay away from the twisted

and controlling rules

of society

away from the sick patriarchal status quo

she learned long ago

that staying apart

was where one found bliss

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life