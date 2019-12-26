The Madwoman in the Attic – Georgiann Carlson

everyone said the woman who lived here was mad
they said she lived in the tiny attic and rarely came downstairs
but how would anyone know what the woman did
they never saw her dance in the fields
they never saw her lean out of the window
and look at the breaking dawn
never saw her run with the wolves
they never noticed that the inside of the house
did not match the outside
no one knew the rooms were filled with her artwork
that her kitchen smelled of freshly baked bread
and chocolate chip cookies
no one ever heard the music
that poured into the night
through her open door
no one knew anything
because she wanted to be happy
and the only way to be happy
was to stay away from the twisted
and controlling rules
of society
away from the sick patriarchal status quo
she learned long ago
that staying apart
was where one found bliss
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life