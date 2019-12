‘Twas, ’twas? Oh well, it was

The night before Christmas

And all at my daughter’s

With presents to open

And to see all the others

Romance abounds in the frosty air

An engagement announced by a loving pair

This news makes the spirit appear

Sees other troubles all disappear

It’s the heart not the chimney or all the presents

Times like these we need that longed for essence

