The Daily Song: What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve – Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald. What else is there to say?

Maybe it’s much too early in the gameAah, but I thought I’d ask you just the sameWhat are you doing New Year’sNew Year’s Eve?Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tightWhen it’s exactly twelve o’clock that nightWelcoming in the New YearNew Year’s EveMaybe I’m crazy to supposeI’d ever be the one you choseOut of a thousand invitationsYou received

Aah, but in case I stand one little chance

Here comes the jackpot question in advance

What are you doing New Year’s

New Year’s Eve?