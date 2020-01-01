Winter’s Chill

This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

winter settles

into my bones

making itself

at home

cold steals silent

stealthy under doorways

seeps through

small cracks

in my armor

seeking firm purchase

conspiring to steal my warmth

chilling my nose

toes

fingertips

flat gray December skies

speak of snow

a flurry

or a blizzard?

I wonder

days grow short

nights grow long

sleep as evasive

as a child playing

hide and seek in

a many roomed

Victorian house

full of small nooks

hidey-holes

darkness feels endless

unrelenting

I worry

Winter’s frost

is blooming

over delicate tissue

of my heart

blood

slow and sluggish

crystallizing

on my soul

encasing me

entombing me

under thick

sheets of ice

muffling my voice

my will

I fight to resist

encroaching winter

mournful twilight

but I am so isolated

so small

in this icy landscape

skeletal trees

reaching to grasp

my sleeves

frozen puddles of hard mud

crunching under

frozen feet

I seek a lantern

on the horizon

a bright red cardinal

to break up this

bleak

endless white

tundra

© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 & 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved