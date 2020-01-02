42nd Street – Georgiann Carlson

“An hour,” he said, and hung up.

She grabbed her coat and took off.

Almost as soon as she arrived, the music began. Someone started singing.

Then another voice broke free, and another, and another, then someone started

dancing, and more dancers appeared, until it seemed as if all of New York

was singing and dancing, right there, on 42nd Street.

People stopped and stared. The entire crew was in step, everyone was filled with joy,

as the music ripped into the night and spread its wings over the city.

When the music stopped, the singers and dancers blended into the crowd, and it was over.

42nd street was once again, just another street filled with people moving through the night.

But for one glorious moment, it was so much more than that.

