the ice jam of words

long lodged

at the back

of my throat

has begun to melt

syllable by

delicious syllable

that tickle going down

they roil in my gut

conscious

kinetic

unsettled

pressure of repressed feeling

building against

the shape-shifting mass

that remains

blocking my flow

will I exhale

delicate crystals into

my waiting palms

cough playful snowballs

that explode harmlessly

on contact

or will I shout ice daggers

that penetrate

sting

with icy reproach

draw blood

that stains

the pristine landscape?

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved