Squares of 42nd Street – Paula Puolakka

If you want to get rich,

be ready to be stripped down,

was the mentality of the old

42nd Street

where the red lights lighted up more faces than

the stage spotlights

with golden shades.

If you wanted to be a typically greedy square

and fit the oppressive box

of the U.S. showbiz,

the old 42nd Street was a place

for you:

the map of New York and its strict zoning

didn’t give any room for the rebels to flourish.

In 1981, the victorious cheers of the prostitutes,

the beggars,

the dealers,

and the soul stealers of 42nd Street

died down as the new development project

made the city grab the hose

and wash the dirt down the drain.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) To learn and read more: Poetry Potion and Spillwords