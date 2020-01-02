The Daily Song: 1-800-273-8255- Logic ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid

Music at its most powerful. Full of heart. Full of pain.

I don’t wanna be alive I don’t wanna be alive I just wanna die today I just wanna die I don’t wanna be alive I don’t wanna be alive I just wanna die And let me tell you why

I’ve been on the low I been taking my time I feel like I’m out of my mind It feel like my life ain’t mine Who can relate? I’ve been on the low I been taking my time I feel like I’m out of my mind It feel like my life ain’t mine

All this other shit I’m talkin’ ’bout they think they know it

I’ve been praying for somebody to save me, no one’s heroic

And my life don’t even matter

I know it, I know it, I know I’m hurting deep down but can’t show it

I never had a place to call my own

I never had a home

Ain’t nobody callin’ my phone

Where you been? Where you at? What’s on your mind?

They say every life precious but nobody care about mine

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

Who can relate?

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

I want you to be alive

I want you to be alive

You don’t gotta die today

You don’t gotta die

I want you to be alive

I want you to be alive

You don’t gotta die

Now lemme tell you why

It’s the very first breath

When your head’s been drowning underwater

And it’s the lightness in the air

When you’re there

Chest to chest with a lover

It’s holding on, though the road’s long

And seeing light in the darkest things

And when you stare at your reflection

Finally knowing who it is

I know that you’ll thank God you did

I know where you been, where you are, where you goin’

I know you’re the reason I believe in life

What’s the day without a little night?

I’m just tryna shed a little light

It can be hard

It can be so hard

But you gotta live right now

You got everything to give right now

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

Who can relate?

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

I finally wanna be alive (finally wanna be alive)

I finally wanna be alive

I don’t wanna die today (hey)

I don’t wanna die

I finally wanna be alive (finally wanna be alive)

I finally wanna be alive (oh)

I don’t wanna die (no, I don’t wanna die)

I don’t wanna die

(I just wanna live)

(I just wanna live)

Pain don’t hurt the same, I know

The lane I travel feels alone

But I’m moving ’til my legs give out

And I see my tears melt in the snow

But I don’t wanna cry

I don’t wanna cry anymore

I wanna feel alive

I don’t even wanna die anymore

Oh I don’t wanna

I don’t wanna

I don’t even wanna die anymore