The Wizard of Oz – Georgiann Carlson

here’s the thing about the Wizard of Oz
the lesson we were meant to learn
it’s the guy behind the curtain
who is dangerous
and needs to be brought
into the light
the greedy
and controlling guy
who wants everything his own way
that’s the person we need to expose
not the witches
or the little people
not the munchkins
or the flying monkeys
all of those beings
are the result of the manipulating guy
hiding out of sight
behind the curtain
you know who I mean
people in government
religion
so-called leaders
all of them are hiding
in plain sight
but believe me
if you look closely enough
you’ll find
that they all have curtains
of their own
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life