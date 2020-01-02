The Wizard of Oz – Georgiann Carlson

here’s the thing about the Wizard of Oz

the lesson we were meant to learn

it’s the guy behind the curtain

who is dangerous

and needs to be brought

into the light

the greedy

and controlling guy

who wants everything his own way

that’s the person we need to expose

not the witches

or the little people

not the munchkins

or the flying monkeys

all of those beings

are the result of the manipulating guy

hiding out of sight

behind the curtain

you know who I mean

people in government

religion

so-called leaders

all of them are hiding

in plain sight

but believe me

if you look closely enough

you’ll find

that they all have curtains

of their own

