The Daily Song: Falling Slowly Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Falling Slowly Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Falling Slowly is simply one of the most beautiful– and most melancholy– love songs ever written.   It makes my heart ache and the hair stand up on my arms.  It is the sigh of a soul on a lonely Winter’s night when the sky is crystal clear and you can see your breath in the air while you gaze at the stars.

 

Falling Slowly

I don’t know you
But I want you
All the more for that
Words fall through me
And always fool me
And I can’t react
And games that never amount
To more than they’re meant
Will play themselves out

Take this sinking boat and point it home
We’ve still got time
Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice
You’ll make it now

Falling slowly, eyes that know me
And I can’t go back
Moods that take me and erase me
And I’m painted black
You have suffered enough
And warred with yourself
It’s time that you won

Take this sinking boat and point it home
We’ve still got time
Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice
You’ll make it now

Falling slowly sing your melody
I’ll sing along

Written by Glen Hansard, Glen James Hansard, Marketa Irglova

