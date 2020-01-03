The Daily Song: Falling Slowly Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Falling Slowly is simply one of the most beautiful– and most melancholy– love songs ever written. It makes my heart ache and the hair stand up on my arms. It is the sigh of a soul on a lonely Winter’s night when the sky is crystal clear and you can see your breath in the air while you gaze at the stars.

Falling Slowly

I don’t know you

But I want you

All the more for that

Words fall through me

And always fool me

And I can’t react

And games that never amount

To more than they’re meant

Will play themselves out

Take this sinking boat and point it home

We’ve still got time

Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice

You’ll make it now

Falling slowly, eyes that know me

And I can’t go back

Moods that take me and erase me

And I’m painted black

You have suffered enough

And warred with yourself

It’s time that you won

Take this sinking boat and point it home

We’ve still got time

Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice

You’ll make it now

Falling slowly sing your melody

I’ll sing along

Written by Glen Hansard, Glen James Hansard, Marketa Irglova