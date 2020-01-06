The Affair

I rediscovered this bit of verse today that I wrote back in 2016. It was inspired by a piece of fiction I had wrote that I really should dust off some time. . .

after I took a sledgehammer

to our relationship

only to be surprised

that dust

that rubble

was all that remained

I remembered a conversation

we once had upon learning

a friend had had an affair

I was telling you

how he sheepishly told me

it just happened

“bullshit!” you declared

shocking me not

with your Yankee frankness

which I had lived with

for some time

but by the vehemence

of your response

you were always

the empathetic one

keenly intuitive about others

willing to accept shades of gray

you were washing dishes

while I dried

I worried

you would scrub the pattern

right off the tea cup

“affairs don’t just happen” you said angrily

“that is a rationalization

we use to make ourselves

feel better

when we hurt someone we love

affairs happen because we make

a series of small choices

ignore the small warning bells

in our head.

we have another drink

return the phone call

answer the text

sit a little closer

than we know we should

even though

some part of our brain

knows we are making

a risky choice

a bad choice.

maybe we’re tired of being grown ups

maybe we get lazy

maybe we just don’t give a damn

in that moment

maybe we can’t

predict the consequences

maybe we just like the danger

but affairs don’t just happen

anyone who says that

is lying to you

or themselves

or both”

in the harsh morning light

when I finally was sober

I was surprised

how easily I could now see

the series of small choices

I had made the night before

leading

to our unraveling

and thought that you

should feel free

to say “I told you so”

and then remembered

that you’re not like that

you told me once

there is no joy

in “I told you so”

there is no comfort in

“I told you so”

there is only sad acceptance

that being right

doesn’t fix

what is broken

© 2016 Revised © 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved