WOMAN

Haunting and provocative writing.

Woman
Why do you weep?
Because they have taken
All that I am and ever was
Casting
Lots for
My clothes that lie dormant and dead
As if to cast away
My very life
Go now

My clothes
Were colourful
Chosen especially, bright
Like the person I truly am
But now
You dress
Me in black and grey and brown, kill
The spirit within me
The life that lived
I weep

Woman
I am but who
Would ever know it? Wrapped
In these deathly shrouds that you choose
Inside
I live
And breathe and glow and know that I
Make love to the world, feel
My gracious curves
Heal me

