Woman

Why do you weep?

Because they have taken

All that I am and ever was

Casting

Lots for

My clothes that lie dormant and dead

As if to cast away

My very life

Go now

My clothes

Were colourful

Chosen especially, bright

Like the person I truly am

But now

You dress

Me in black and grey and brown, kill

The spirit within me

The life that lived

I weep

Woman

I am but who

Would ever know it? Wrapped

In these deathly shrouds that you choose

Inside

I live

And breathe and glow and know that I

Make love to the world, feel

My gracious curves

Heal me