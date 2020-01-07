Beyond the Waving Grass- Michael Erickson

Go Dog Go Café

Trace a silent line of beating wings,

Beyond an edge of this road ahead.

There I will stand before a grass sea,

Waiting to take you gently by a hand.

But only when the lines of time,

Have traced your face with worn care.

Let our hair be as silver-gray as a winter sky,

And our bodies as tired as snow weathered hills.

I will wait upon a last whispered breath,

To find you held tight in my arms again.

Surpassing each end of every road,

To a place where tears cease to flow.

There with yellowing grasses wave,

Upon the edge of this world will I stand.

Michael is a husband, father, writer, poet, and aspiring author. He finds time to scribble down his thoughts in the dead of night, between ghosts and night owls.